AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing at an Augusta motel.

Deputies responded to the Super 8 located at 3026 Washington Road just after 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival they located 37-year-old Terry Maurice Brown who had been stabbed at least once.

Brown was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:09 pm.

No suspect information has been released.