THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI announced Tuesday the arrest of 3 suspects in the death of 14-year-old Thomson teen Johnathan Johnson.

The GBI says on Nov. 17, law enforcement arrested 18-year-old Dequadrez Walker and 15-year-old Camerin McNair, both of Thomson. Both were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and gang charges. Once Johnson died from his injuries on Nov. 18, both were also charged with felony murder.

On Nov. 20, investigators arrested 16-year-old Teyiceazhia Williams, also of Thomson. She has been charged with felony murder for her alleged involvement in the case.

Williams and McNair have been booked into the Augusta Youth Detention Center. Walker has been booked into the McDuffie County Jail.