3 suspects charged in Ahmaud Arbery murder plead not guilty, 1 denied bond

(WJBF) – The three suspects in the death of Ahmaud Arbery all pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were indicted in June by a grand jury on several charges, including Felony Murder and Malice Murder.

They were arrested more than 70 days after Arbery’s death.

The McMichael’s are accused of shooting the 25-year-old while he was out jogging.

McMichael reportedly told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan recorded the incident on his cell phone.

Additionally, the GBI has opened an unrelated sex crime case against Bryan. He has been denied bond on the basis of being a flight risk.

