RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three deputy jailers after the assault of an inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a verbal argument occurred between Deputy Jailer Michael Rivera and the inmate. Rivera threatened to harm the inmate and went to the cellblock, chased the inmate around the dayroom, striking the inmate with a writing pen while swinging at the inmate to hit him.

Rivera was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and violation of oath of office by public officer.

Two other deputy jailers, Eric Donald and Arnold Verge were present when Rivera made the threat and failed to prevent the assault of the inmate. Donald and Verge were both arrested and charged with violation of oath of office by public officer.

Rivera had only been with the Sheriff’s Office since July 9. Donald started with the Sheriff’s Office in November 2021 and was assigned as a jailer. Verge started with the Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and was originally assigned to road patrol.

All three have been relieved from duty and terminated. They are being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.