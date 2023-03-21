AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On March 21st, around 2 a.m., a Richmond County Deputy working a special at Level 9 on Damascus Rd, heard a gun shot inside the club.

Upon investigation, the deputy located two victims who had been shot at least one time.

The first was a 22-year-old female shot in the back and the second was a 30-year-old female shot in her left thigh.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was later discovered when he drove himself to the hospital for treatment of a gun shot to his lower back.

No victim’s nor suspect’s names have been released.

NewsChannel 6 will share more information when it becomes available.