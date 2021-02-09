3 men wanted for breaking into several cars all in one night at Hyatt Place Hotel

(WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 3 men are responsible for smashing windows and rummaging through vehicles on the night of February 3rd.

According to report, the men who are using a gray sedan which may have South Carolina plates, broke into cars at the Hyatt Place hotel at Wheeler Road and I-20.

The men are also believed to be responsible for breaking into cars at the Hawthorn Suites on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between 10 and 11 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says, the same individuals could be responsible for the same crime in Richmond County that same evening.

If you have any information about this crime please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.