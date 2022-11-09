AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need your help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in October on Old Savannah Road.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV is known to frequent the area of Cooney Circle. He’s described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.

The incident happened on October 15. Officers were dispatched to Old Savannah Road in reference to shots being fired and one person being shot. It was there that they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Sarks had been shot at least once. Sarks later died from his injuries.

Investigators have additionally arrested and charged 22-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones with Sarks’ murder.

Thomson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that may aid investigators, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1093 or (706) 821-1080.