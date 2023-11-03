ATLANTA (WJBF) – The second of four escaped inmates from Bibb County, Ga. has been captured.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, their Criminal Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the county Gang Unit, Georgia State Patrol, SWAT, and U.S. Marshals captured 25-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

Officials say they captures Anderson at the Huntley Apartments on Park Dr. in Atlanta shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

Another of the escaped inmates, Chavis Stokes, was captured Oct. 26 at a home in Montezuma, Georgia.

Two of the escaped inmates, Joey Fournier and Johnifer Barnwell, are still on the run.

Anyone with information on the possible location of the other escapees should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.