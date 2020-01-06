2nd arrest made in Private I double murder

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A second suspect has been charged in last month’s double homicide at Private I nightclub in Augusta.

27-year old Charvez Lawson charged with two counts of murder and weapon possession.

Authorities had already arrested 18-year-old Antoine Redfield in the killings after he was stopped in a vehicle leaving the scene.


The Dec. 7 incident took the lives of Jabrie Dominguez and Charles Lawson III.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on how the second suspect is connected to the shootings.

