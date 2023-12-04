AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting at the Walmart on Whiskey Road in Aiken.

24-year-old Jakeem Avonta Gregory of Williston was arrested on Sunday, December 3, and charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Armed Robbery, Discharging Firearm into Vehicle, Aircraft, Etc. While Occupied, Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of Pistol.

According to booking information, Gregory’s arrest is connected to a shooting incident that occurred November 26 at the Whiskey Road Walmart, which injured one due to gunfire while the parking lot was full of Sunday afternoon shoppers.

22-year-old Brandon Perry Buckmon of Barnwell, was also arrested for the incident on Wednesday, November 29, in Orangeburg County.

Both Gregory and Buckmon share the same charges.

Two juvenile suspects are also listed in the incident report.