SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation.

Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history.

Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

Authorities state that there were three arrests made on Sunday night, where two of the subjects have been booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and one of the subjects has been booked at the Lee County Detention Center.

SLED says they partnered with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as animal welfare

organizations to shut down these dogfighting operations.

“SLED continues to see the devastating impact of dogfighting across South Carolina. Animal fighting is both inhumane and illegal. Law enforcement often finds that guns, illicit drugs, human trafficking, and child abuse are involved with instances of animal abuse,” says SLED Chief Mark Keel. “This operation was only a success because multiple agencies made up of dedicated professionals worked tirelessly for justice.”

According to SLED, this is an active and ongoing investigation.