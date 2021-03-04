2020 Aiken missing person case becomes homicide investigation

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The investigation into the disappearance of an Aiken man has now become a murder investigation.

22-year-old Chandler Monroe Smith was last seen on October 22, 2020 around 2:30 p.m. when he was released from the Aiken County Detention Center. He was reportedly seen getting into a red Mitsubishi sedan.

Last year, the Smith family told NewsChannel 6 that Chandler, who went by Chandler B or Chan, was headed to a motel near Exit 22, off Interstate 20, in Aiken to meet his girlfriend. They said she got him a taxi, but when it arrived, something more puzzling happened. The family said investigators with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office have a video that shows their son being forced into a red car with three men.

Once that car left the jail parking lot on Wire Road, they never saw Chandler again.

Investigators believe that Smith was allegedly then shot and killed at a home on the 3000 block of Tundra Trail in Windsor.

A search has now begun for Smith’s remains.

In November of 2020, 24-year-old John Wilson Williamson III and 30-year-old Serafin Leyva Jr. were arrested and charged with Kidnapping in connection with Smith’s disappearance. Both are currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Investigators have recently obtained arrest warrants for 34-year-old Jesus Moreno Negrete, 30-year-old Gonzalo Moreno Negrete, and 26-year-old Lorenzo Migeal Kissiah Negrete on Murder charges.

Investigators believe these three suspects have fled to Mexico to avoid arrest.

A fourth suspect, 31-year-old Ricardo Kissiah Negrete, was arrested on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at a home on Thomas Park Road. Ricardo is charged with Accessary after the Fact to Murder.

If you have any additional information pertaining to this investigation, you’re asked to please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.