2015 Millen, Ga murder investigation ends in arrest six years later

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made six years after a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Millen.

The GBI arrested and charged 53-year-old Teresa Kim Mobley Wednesday with one count of Murder, in connection to the death of Kenith Scott, in Millen, GA.

52-year-old Scott was found stabbed to death his apartment June 2, 2015.

Evidence from the scene was processed by the GBI crime lab for DNA. The DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and was matched to Mobley’s profile.

Mobley’s DNA profile was recently entered into CODIS after being sentenced to probation for a previous conviction. The relationship between Mobley and Scott is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Mobley has been booked into the Jenkins County Jail.