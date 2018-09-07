2 suspects in the murder of Drew Cato set to appear in court for arraignment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Two suspects in the murder of an Augusta man are set to appear in court Friday morning for an arraignment hearing.
Blaeke Wolfe and Devin Stringfield are accused of killing Drew Cato.
Cato went missing on May 5th.
His remains were found weeks later on May 27th in McCormick County.
The hearing is at 9:00 a.m.
