Crime News

2 suspects in the murder of Drew Cato set to appear in court for arraignment

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 05:47 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 10:31 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Two suspects in the murder of an Augusta man are set to appear in court Friday morning for an arraignment hearing.

Blaeke Wolfe and Devin Stringfield are accused of killing Drew Cato. 

Cato went missing on May 5th.

His remains were found weeks later on May 27th in McCormick County.

The hearing is at 9:00 a.m.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center