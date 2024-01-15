AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety Officers are investigating a deadly shooting at an Aiken gas station.

According to SLED, two people are dead after a shooting incident at the Murphy’s USA gas station on the 3000 block of Richland Avenue West.

According to officials, the incident happened around 10:52 Monday morning.

Investigators do not feel that there is any threat to the public at this time as evidence points to this being an attempted murder suicide.

NewsChannel 6 has also learned that an off-duty Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and intervened. Officials state that this was NOT an officer-involved shooting incident.

SLED is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.