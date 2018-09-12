Crime News

2 people hospitalized after a late night shooting on Cooney Circle

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 04:09 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 05:33 AM EDT

Two people are in the hospital this morning after a shooting last night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle. 

Dispatch says the two victims were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown. 

No suspect information has been released.


