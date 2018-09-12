2 people hospitalized after a late night shooting on Cooney Circle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 19 year old man was injured in a shooting on Billie J Drive in Augusta around 7pm on April 2nd.

Two people are in the hospital this morning after a shooting last night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle.

Dispatch says the two victims were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released.