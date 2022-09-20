GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Two men are facing charges after a domestic assault between a woman and her ex led to her current boyfriend chasing after her ex and shooting at him.

Investigators were called out to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in Grovetown in reference to a domestic assault and shooting. While on the way, they received information that the suspect, 31-year-old Jaleel Cunningham, fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A deputy observed the car exit the neighborhood and stopped it.

After identifying Cunningham as the driver, a Glock 43 (9mm) was recovered from the front street and Cunningham was taken into custody.

Investigators spoke with the victim who said she was moving out of the home and her boyfriend, Cunningham, hired two men in a U-Haul to get her belongings from the home. When the U-Haul arrived, she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend 30-year-old Dontavious Leggett who was at the home at the time. Leggett proceeded to strike her on the side of her face, drag her through the home, and was choking her. He also destroyed several items in the home by pouring bleach on furniture and breaking a TV.

While the attack was ongoing, the U-Haul driver was on the phone with Cunningham who was on his way to the home. When Cunningham arrived and confronted Leggett outside the home, Cunningham pulled out a gun and Leggett began to run through the neighborhood. Cunningham fired at Leggett, striking a house twice.

During interviews with investigators, Cunningham denied having any involvement in the shooting. Leggett did admit to investigators to hitting and choking the victim. Both the victim and Leggett identified Cunningham as the shooter.

Surveillance video that was obtained by deputies shows Cunningham following Leggett, holding a gun, and the sound of shots being fired off camera. Cunningham’s vehicle was taken in as evidence and two shell casings were located at the scene.

Cunningham was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct. Leggett was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, battery, and theft by taking.

Neither Cunningham nor Leggett is currently booked in jail.