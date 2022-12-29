SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two people were found shot and killed inside a mobile home in Saluda County on Tuesday, according to the Coroner’s Office.

According to investigators, officers responded to the home on the 50 block of Long Cane Road for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a married couple, 47-year-old James “Jamie” Perry and 49-year-old Patricia Kneece Perry.

An autopsy will be performed Monday in Newberry.

Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crime.