COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Two Columbia County men were arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children following an investigation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, cyber tips were obtained that both 34-year-old Taylor Randall Shellito and 40-year-old Joshua Paul Barnhill were in possession of child sexual abuse material. Search warrants of both men’s homes led to both being arrested and charged.

Barnhill faces four counts of sexual exploitation of children, and Shellito faces three counts. Both were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at (404) 270-8870.