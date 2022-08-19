MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.

Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the area Monday after a drone was spotted in the area, according to Investigator Clay Anderson. The drone then dropped packages of contraband, which included “various escape tools,” phones, tobacco and lighters.

The two men have been charged with trespassing, along with furning or attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband. They have been given $25,000 bonds.