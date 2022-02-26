CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been charged with murder after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team located a gun, that police believed was used in a murder, in a pond Wednesday.

According to the Clemson Police Department, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Jose Brayan Murcia, 19, of Simpsonville, Wednesday morning.

Murcia had an arrest warrant issued by Clemson Police for the murder of Gerard Ouellette on Feb. 19 at the Village Green apartments.

Murica was charged with murder, burglary, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

We previously reported that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was searching a pond at Pine Grove Lake at Lakecrest Apartments on Tuesday.

The Clemson Police Department said they were made aware that a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation discarded evidence in that location.

On Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Dive Team located a firearm in Pine Grove Lake that they believed was used in this case.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Nicholas Ethan Gilman,19, of Taylors, with murder, burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, attempted armed robbery.

Police said Gilman turned himself in at the Clemson Police Department.

Murcia and Gilman will stay at the Clemson Police Department jail until their bond hearing.