AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – On June 13, 2023, 19-year-old Jaden Mitchell of Greenwood, S.C. was taken into custody for the Murder of Amari Williams and the Attempted Murders of Cesile Weatherford and a juvenile victim.

Mitchell was served with warrants for Murder, 2 counts of Attempted Murder, and 2 counts of Possession of a Weapon during commission of a Violent Crime. This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

Mitchell is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Amrari on May 29th.