AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A teenager is in custody, accused in a shooting in Augusta.

A 16-year-old male was shot at least once in the leg around 8:30 Tuesday evening at “Dogwood Terrace Apartments” on 1st Avenue.

That’s off Old Savannah Road near Gordon Highway, just a few streets over from Olive Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word on his condition.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old male is behind bars.

His name has not yet been released.