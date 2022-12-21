AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken on Tuesday.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Jovanni Frank Prysock is charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon used in a violent crime.

Prysock was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred. Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. and heard shots coming from behind the home.

A Black female was found shot at least one time, was escorted away from the home, and given medical aid until EMS arrived and transported her to an area hospital for treatment. She remains in the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.