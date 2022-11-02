RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to authorities, 17-year-old Kayla Amani Miller was arrested and detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center on three counts of Weapons in School Building/Grounds/Functions while on campus at Westside High School.

The incident happened on Monday, October 31st.

According to the warrants for Miller’s arrest, Westside Principal Dr. Tikki Middleton found the items in Miller’s purse during an administrative search.

A letter sent home to parents by the Westside High School administrative staff Monday after the incident said that an administrator “while investigating a report” saw the items and immediately secured them.

The letter by the school listed a Taser, pepper spray, and a small pocketknife among the items confiscated.

Warrants for Miller’s arrest detail the discovery of a Taser and a box cutter that Miller allegedly had with her in her purse while within the school safety zone of Westside High School.

At least two of the offenses, the alleged possession of the Taser and of the box cutter, are being prosecuted as felonies, according to the warrants filed in the case.

In the letter set to parents, administrators said that no students or staff had been harmed in the incident and followed both school safety and security protocols, as well as State law, upon discovery of the three items. Administrators also urged in the letter that parents talk to their children about the appropriateness of items they bring to school and the importance of school safety.

Tips about potential threats to school safety can be reported to the Richmond County School System Tip Line at (706) 828-1077.

As of Wednesday, November 2nd, Miller was still detained at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.