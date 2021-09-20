17-year-old arrested for shooting on 3rd Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old male has been arrested after firing shots at a bedroom window on 3rd Avenue in Augusta.

17-year-old Elijah Labord is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault after shooting at a bedroom window on 3rd Avenue while five people were inside.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 7th at 1:10 am, just two blocks away from the rear entrance of Jenkins-White Elementary School and Dogwood Terrace Boys and Girls Club.

Labord was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.