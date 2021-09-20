17-year-old arrested for shooting on 3rd Avenue in Augusta

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old male has been arrested after firing shots at a bedroom window on 3rd Avenue in Augusta.

17-year-old Elijah Labord is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault after shooting at a bedroom window on 3rd Avenue while five people were inside.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 7th at 1:10 am, just two blocks away from the rear entrance of Jenkins-White Elementary School and Dogwood Terrace Boys and Girls Club.

Labord was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories