GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A 17-year-old is facing child molestation charges over an incident that allegedly happened in Grovetown with a five-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Dashuan Emmanuel Howard was arrested Thursday. The warrant in the case alleges that Howard performed an indecent act with the child on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The details of the incident are too grisly to report, and WJBF NewsChannel 6 has chosen not to report on those details out of respect to the child and her family.

He was booked into the Columbia County Jail.