NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened last month.

On October 29th, law enforcement was called to North Augusta Gardens apartments for shot fired.

Upon arrival they found multiple bullet casings and blood from a possible victim/suspect that fled the scene.

Witnesses told police that three teens began shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Multiple apartment buildings and vehicles in the vicinity were hit by bullets.

Responding officers saw 2 suspects run from the crime scene into some nearby woods.

They were identified as 17-year-old Tranard Sheppard and a 14-year-old unidentified suspect.

Sheppard has been charged with:

3 counts of Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

No word on the alleged victim/suspect that may have been shot.