SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WSPA) – Seventeen people were arrested and twenty people are wanted following a drug round-up in Spartanburg County.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office identified 39 people who were selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin during a year-long investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, the following 17 suspects were arrested and charged:
- Dwayne Atchison was charged with trafficking heroin
- Gerald Day was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth
- Khamphong Keomanee was charged with trafficking meth within half of a mile of a park and trafficking meth in between 28-100 grams.
- Katherine Massey was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute within half-mile of a park.
- Willie Mullins was charged with distributing crack.
- Terry Shippy was charged with possession of meth.
- Michael Collins was charged with distributing meth.
- Christopher Junkins was charged with distributing marijuana, distributing within half-mile of a school and distributing imitation controlled substances.
- Sierra Obryant was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl and possession of heroin.
- Catherine Turner was charged with possession of meth and possession of a scheduled II narcotic.
- Glenn Fields was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Luciano Gonzalez was charged with distributing meth.
- Samuel Pearson was charged with trafficking meth within 10-28 grams.
- Michael Donald was charged with trafficking meth.
- Ronald Brewer was charged with possession of meth.
- Edward Hudson was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.
- James Moates Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a controlled IV substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The following people are still wanted on drug charges by the sheriff’s office:
- Miguel Booker
- Travis Cox
- Anthony Edwards
- Autumn Gossett
- Shirley Hart
- Jaylan Jeter
- Neiesha Otero-Diaz
- Morgane Simard
- Alvin Tiswell
- Jessica Torres-Deseano
- Michael Williams
- Christian Abrams
- Isaiah Hill
- Michael Motts
- Ashley Rowell
- Willie Smith
- Elizabeth Walker
- Deshawn Wright
- Warnille Barnett
- Jeffery Jefferson
- Paige Krass
- Jamarcus Simuel
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the people mentioned above are asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.