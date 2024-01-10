AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a Murder suspect.

They say 16-year-old Sanquan J. Berry aka Fatts/Phats is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Jeremiah Griffin on December 11th, 2023 at the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road.

The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berry is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

He’s considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

If you know of his whereabouts or anything about the crime in question, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.