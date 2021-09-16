16-year-old arrested in Thomson armed robbery Thursday morning

THOMSON, GA. (WJBF) – McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning, resulting in the arrest of a 16-year-old boy.

The armed robbery happened on the 300 block of Carver Street off of Moose Club Road.

A resident told deputies that a male subject pulled a handgun oh him while he was sitting in a vehicle on Carver Street this morning shortly after 8 a.m. The on-scene complainant told McDuffie County deputies that he’d been robbed of two handguns after the subject held him up.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office began identifying the subject, who was believed to be 16 years old.

According to Thomson police, emergency dispatch radioed that the suspect and vehicle were reported going towards the City of Thomson in the area of Thomson High School. As a result, Thomson Police Department requested the Board of Education Police to secure the high school out of an abundance of caution.

The suspect was later detained at a residence along the 1600 block of Washington Road near I-20, Exit 172, and taken into custody.

Both handguns reported stolen were recovered.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm with Altered Identification Number, and Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony.

The investigation, according to the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, remains in its early stages.

Thomson High School resumed its normal scheduling after the suspect’s arrest was confirmed, according to Thomson Police Department.