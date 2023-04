AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 15-year-old Zaire Person from Augusta.

Person was shot at least one time on the 3400 Block of Old McDuffie Road in South Augusta on Thursday.

This was the second shooting death of the day.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled.

This is a developing story.