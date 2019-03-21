15 year old North Augusta student arrested for an alleged threat
NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) - A 15 year old student was arrested in North Augusta for an alleged threat.
According to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the student was taken into custody after the incident.
The teen allegedly wrote threatening statements on a bathroom wall at school. The student is being charged with "Student Threats".
The case is currently still under investigation by public safety.
