Crime News

15 arrested in north Georgia, accused of meth trafficking

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 02:22 AM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 02:22 AM EST

Atlanta, Ga. (AP) - Fifteen people were arrested and accused of participating in a north Georgia methamphetamine trafficking ring that officials say distributed $3.5 million worth of drugs over a five-month period.
  
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the bust, which involved 10 search warrants and more than a dozen arrest warrants across multiple counties Friday.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that crystal meth and marijuana worth an estimated $155,000, along with $13,000 in cash, firearms and numerous vehicles were seized.
  
Officials say those arrested face multiple charges under federal racketeering laws. One of the men arrested also faces several traffic-related charges after the Georgia State Patrol says he tried to flee and led officers on a brief chase.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


