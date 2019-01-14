15 arrested in north Georgia, accused of meth trafficking

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WSPA

Atlanta, Ga. (AP) - Fifteen people were arrested and accused of participating in a north Georgia methamphetamine trafficking ring that officials say distributed $3.5 million worth of drugs over a five-month period.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the bust, which involved 10 search warrants and more than a dozen arrest warrants across multiple counties Friday.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that crystal meth and marijuana worth an estimated $155,000, along with $13,000 in cash, firearms and numerous vehicles were seized.



Officials say those arrested face multiple charges under federal racketeering laws. One of the men arrested also faces several traffic-related charges after the Georgia State Patrol says he tried to flee and led officers on a brief chase.