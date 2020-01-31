14-year-old suspect granted bond in Winston Way murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects in a Richmond County murder, including a 14-year-old suspect, were granted bond, Friday.

14-year-old Janiah Sullivan was granted a $100,000 bond.

Ebonee Jones was granted a $125,000 bond.

Both are charged in the murder of 21-year-old Dei’vante McFadden.

McFadden was killed during an attempted robbery on January 12th.

In total, four are charged in the case. 17-year-old Rian Raekwon Stone, 20-year-old Ebonee Jones, 19-year-old Carlos D. Mack and 14-year-old Janiah Sullivan.

Sullivan is being charged as an adult.