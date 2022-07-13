BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, the drug trafficking conspiracy is allegedly directed from inside a Georgia state prison.

According to the indictments, the alleged drug trafficking conspiracy have been distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl since as early as 2018 in at least seven south Georgia counties.

Investigators say that the alleged drug trafficking operation began as early as April 2018 and operated in Glynn, Brantley, Bacon, Pierce, Coffee, Camden, and Ware counties, and beyond.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the suspects charged in the indictment include:

Jonathan Alvin Pope , 38, an inmate at Calhoun State Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Christy Renee Pope , a/k/a Christy Renee Dowling, 42, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Ashlee Pope , 32, of Waycross, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Lena Leigh Davis , 45, of Homeland, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and, Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;

Jode Lee Weaver , 41, of Waycross, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Jason Wildes , 40, an inmate at the Ware County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and, Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;

Richard Reginald Perkins Jr., a/k/a "Reggie," 46, of Nahunta, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Joshua Lance Lee , 45, of Nahunta, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Clark Bennett , 50, an inmate at Floyd County Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Sara Elizabeth Laroche , 37, of Nahunta, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Kristina Ashley Montgomery , a/k/a Kristina Ashley Crews, 37, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Tony Marvin Johns , 63, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Michael Mancil , 45, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and,

James Edward Lane, 55, an inmate at the Dooley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl.

According to authorities, these charges carry a minimum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison up to a maximum penalty of life in prison, along with substantial fines and at least five years of supervised release following completion of any prison term.