Washington County, Ga. (WJBF) – Christopher Bianco is in jail in connection to a drug bust in Washington County. The 50-year-old was stopped on Highway 24 in Sandersville for failure to maintain his lane.

When police searched his car they found about 14 pounds of marijuana in his car. That comes in at about $50,000 in street value.



Several agencies helped in the confiscation and arrest.

Bianco is in jail and other charges may come soon.