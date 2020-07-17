13-year-old victim continues to recover after shooting in Waynesboro

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 13-year-old victim of a shooting earlier this week in Waynesboro remains in stable condition and is recovering, according to a spokesperson for Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation and Narcotics Division.

Monday, July 13, the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at MLK & Blakeney Street at 2:15 a.m. and found a 13-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound.

EMS responded and she was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. She was still in emergency surgery to save her life 8 hours later.

During that time, 17-year-old Alfonzo Green, Jr., was identified as a suspect in the case and a multi-county search for Green was undertaken with Green considered armed and dangerous. Green was found around 5 p.m. and charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Those who feel they might be able to provide additional information about the shooting are encouraged to reach out to Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 706-554-2133, as the case remains under investigation.

