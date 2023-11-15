DALLAS (AP) — Authorities says a 13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration.

Amy Pardo of the Johnson County Attorney’s office says a judge issued the sentence Tuesday following days of evidentiary hearings.

Authorities have not identified the teen by name.

In October, a jury found him to have engaged in delinquent conduct in the murder case over the May shooting of a Sonic employee who had a fight with his uncle.

The boy’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a email and phone message seeking comment.