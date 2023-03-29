AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A 13-year-old shot and killed outside of an Augusta apartment building was a W.S. Hornsby Middle School student.

Buddy Brown was killed outside the Richmond Summit Apartments at 744 Broad Street around 3:07 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators have no new updates in the shooting case involving Brown. There is currently no word on any possible suspects in the case.

According to Richmond County Schools, services are being provided to students and staff who are grieving Brown’s loss. School officials have not been made aware of any plans by Hornsby to hold a vigil.

A letter was sent out to W.S. Hornsby families on Tuesday:

March 28, 2023



Dear Hornsby Middle School Families and School Community:



With profound sadness, I write this letter to inform you of the tragic death of one of our students. Our condolences and thoughts are with this student’s family and friends.



As the entire Hornsby community processes our loss and copes with grief, there may be a level of anxiety and distress for some of our students. If your child needs to speak to a counselor, grief counselors are onsite to assist and support our school. Please be aware that your child may experience strong feelings in response to this tragedy, including sorrow, depression, anger and fear. Please let us know if you see any changes in their behavior and would like for us to provide additional services.



This is a very difficult time for all of us and we are here to support the needs of our students and staff.



Sincerely,



Stacey R. King

Principal

A small memorial was set up outside the apartments in memory of Brown.