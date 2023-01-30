JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 13-year-old female victim of a shooting on Academy Drive in Louisville, GA, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon, January 28th, 2023.

13-year-old A’Rhianna Moye was shot while inside her grandparent’s home on the 700 block of Academy Drive Thursday night, January 12th, 2023, according to an incident report filed by Louisville Police Department.

Upon arrival the first responders discovered Moye unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to herneck. She was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was stabilized and transported by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center. Following the shooting, Moye was listed in critical condition.

The victim’s 17-year-old brother, Anthony Maurice Mincey, was officially charged in the shooting. His charges included 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children, Reckless Conduct, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Firearm by Someone Under 18, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Certain Crimes.

Mincey was booked into Jefferson County Jail and later released on bond.

During Moye’s hospitalization, her classmates and teachers at Jefferson County Middle School, as well as school system administrators and members of Jefferson County law enforcement. wore pink to support her during her recovery.

She was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy will be performed once the lab is able to schedule a time.

As to whether the charges against 17-year-old Mincey will be upgraded, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, that will be up to the District Attorney for the Middle Judicial Circuit of Georgia’s Office.