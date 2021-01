AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just after 1 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, they located a man shot in the leg. He’s since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No word on a suspect.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.