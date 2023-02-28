AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The family of Kevin Coatney Jr. is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.

The 20-year-old was shot and killed Sunday, January 30th, 2022 at 1:57 a.m. at 706 Lounge on Deans Bridge Road.

Coatney was one of the four people shot outside of the nightclub.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who know anything about this Murder to contact Investigator Walter M. McNeil, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Anyone calling with information regarding this case can remain anonymous if needed.

More on the Kevin Coatney shooting: