BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Cash Reward of $10,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of Jawuandre Dimera Kelly and Jordan James Perkins.

Kelly and Perkins are wanted for a Murder that occurred in Girard, GA in July 2022.

Investigators say Jawuandre Kelly is believed to have short hair at this time.

The shooting happened on Claxton Road on July 30th.

Five people were injured and 34-year old Dereck Hilton of Sardis, Ga., was killed during a party.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

Callers can remain anonymous!!!!