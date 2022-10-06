JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — After a large fight on Wednesday, 23 students at Jefferson County High School were taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.

“Ten adults were booked, and 13 juveniles were turned over to the juvenile office.”

Parents we spoke to off camera say it took nearly six hours after their children’s arrest before learning any information.

“We’ve got to put teeth in our job with the school and the school has been supportive of us, and we’re working closely with the school. My concern is to have a safe environment for our kids and our school for our parents to know they’ve got a place that they can go to and be safe,” Sheriff Gary Hutchins said.

Zaylor Scott will also be charged with battery and two misdemeanors. He’s accused of severely injuring a juvenile student.

“One out of the 23 was Mr. Zaylor Scott, he’s an adult, he’s going to be charged with battery. As well as the others are going to be charged with fighting or affray plus disturbing the public schools,” Hutchins said.

The 16-year old student suffering from injuries was transported Wednesday to the Jefferson County Hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Investigators are still unsure of what caused the fight in the first place and are still trying to get to the bottom of it.

“We don’t know, but you know, it’s always, sometimes you have rivalries, you know, from town to town. But we don’t know yet at this time as the investigation continues,” Hutchins said.

A bond hearing will take place Friday at 11 a.m. for the 10 students that could face adult charges. All ten of the students have been in Jefferson County Jail since their arrest Wednesday.