AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers responded around 2:45 p.m. and heard shots coming from behind the home.

A Black female was found shot at least one time, was escorted away from the home and given medical aid until EMS arrived and transported her to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Additional details about the shooting and the suspect have not been immediately provided. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.