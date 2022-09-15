THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Fentanyl exposure at an apartment in Thomson killed a man, while hospitalizing another man and EMS workers that tried to provide medical treatment.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 911 received a call for assistance about a medical emergency at the Heritage Villas in Thomson. Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel responded and found two men inside the home in need of medical assistance.

While treating the patients, three of the EMS workers who were in contact with one of the men began displaying symptoms associated with possible fentanyl exposure. A preliminary investigation by the GBI revealed evidence associated with suspected fentanyl use in the home.

The man and the three EMS workers were taken to area hospitals to be treated, and the three EMS workers were released later in the day. The man remains in the hospital and is still receiving treatment.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation. A medical examiner is conducting an autopsy on the man that died to determine an official cause and manner of death.

The identities of the victims has not yet been released. No charges have been filed.