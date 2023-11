AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two suspects are in custody after a shooting Wednesday night in Aiken County.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Fortune Rd. near Langley Pond in reference to a shooting. The call came in at 7:43 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim is being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office has taken 2 suspects into custody.

This story is developing.