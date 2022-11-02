RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash that occurred from a suspect fleeing deputies along Gordon Highway.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop the driver of a blue Nissan Rogue for a traffic violation on Milledgeville Road at Tubman Home Road just after 5 p.m.

The driver of the Rogue led deputies on a pursuit, crashing into two different vehicles at separate locations before the chase eventually ended. The driver was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crashes.

The occupants of the vehicles struck by the suspect were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. One of the drivers, 33-year-old Ashley Irvin, died from her injuries at Augusta University Medical Center ER just before 6:30 p.m.

An autopsy on Irvin has been scheduled by the Coroner’s Office. Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate the incident.

No other details about the suspect nor the other victims in the crashes were immediately provided to NewsChannel 6.