AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One man is dead and at least two suspects are in custody after a shooting at the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrived at the store just before 11:30 a.m. in reference to gun shots. They located the male victim who had been shot at least once. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting and about the suspects in custody have not yet been provided. The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.